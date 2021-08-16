Raymond James Comments on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$257.46.

BYD stock opened at C$243.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 112.99. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$249.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$231.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

