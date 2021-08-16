Raymond James Comments on CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.65.

CEU opened at C$1.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a P/E ratio of 55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.77. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$2.05.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at C$3,574,328.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

