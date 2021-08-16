Raymond James Increases Payfare (TSE:PAY) Price Target to C$13.50

Payfare (TSE:PAY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE PAY traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.18. 167,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,086. The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.39. Payfare has a twelve month low of C$4.51 and a twelve month high of C$13.79.

About Payfare

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

