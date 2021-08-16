Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$188.81 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$204.82.

TSE:FNV opened at C$193.73 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$206.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$187.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.02 billion and a PE ratio of 49.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

