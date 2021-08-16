Raymond James Weighs in on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.94.

MAG stock opened at C$23.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.86. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06).

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.