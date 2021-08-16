Raymond James Weighs in on Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.47.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $116.08 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $140.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

