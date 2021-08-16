Raze Network (RAZE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.90 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00158808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.39 or 1.00131122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.95 or 0.00922116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.00679623 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,961,600 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

