Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Ready Capital worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.