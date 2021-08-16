Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

8/9/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

8/5/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

7/28/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

7/27/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

7/13/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 295,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 85,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

