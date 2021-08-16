Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) in the last few weeks:
- 8/10/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “
- 8/9/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “
- 8/5/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.
- 7/28/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “
- 7/27/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “
- 7/13/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 295,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 85,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
