Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equitable Group (EQB)

8/2/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$160.00 to C$165.00.

7/30/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$178.00 to C$179.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$178.00 to C$179.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Equitable Group was given a new C$161.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Equitable Group was given a new C$161.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/21/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$156.00.

7/6/2021 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$148.00 to C$161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:EQB opened at C$154.39 on Monday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$73.49 and a 52 week high of C$159.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$139.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.040002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total transaction of C$294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,582,638.75.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

