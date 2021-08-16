Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE: GDI):
- 8/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.
Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$56.14 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.
GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.28 million. On average, analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
