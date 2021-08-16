Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NatWest Group (NWG)

NatWest Group (LON: NWG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – NatWest Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/30/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 220 ($2.87).

6/28/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 218.30 ($2.85). 12,941,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,616,404. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 205.24. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 222.30 ($2.90). The stock has a market cap of £25.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43). In the last three months, insiders purchased 219 shares of company stock valued at $45,036.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

