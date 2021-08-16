Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Root (ROOT)

Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2021 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Root was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

8/13/2021 – Root was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Root was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

7/9/2021 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $5.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

