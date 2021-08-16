Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

8/3/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

7/30/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

7/22/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

7/19/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

7/13/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

7/7/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $28.59 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $688.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $172,247.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,379. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

