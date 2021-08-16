Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD):

8/5/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

7/10/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was given a new $23.71 price target on by analysts at Raymond James.

7/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,800,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 969,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

