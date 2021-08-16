Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2021 – GFL Environmental was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – GFL Environmental was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

7/30/2021 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $35.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66, a PEG ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

