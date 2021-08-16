Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Veracyte (VCYT)

Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2021 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/30/2021 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2021 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/28/2021 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Veracyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Shares of VCYT opened at $40.55 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.64.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

