RED Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,957.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, RED has traded 3% lower against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $641,296.52 and approximately $30,957.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00392732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.