ReddCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.88 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $93.88 million and approximately $237,123.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,413.59 or 1.00222579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00034468 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.47 or 0.01037499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00379663 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.41 or 0.00441387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007072 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00081904 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004812 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

