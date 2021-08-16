Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Market Cap Hits $5.74 Million

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $176,589.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redpanda Earth alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00159030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,798.18 or 1.00048838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.85 or 0.00910640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redpanda Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redpanda Earth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.