Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Regal Beloit worth $70,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,958,000 after buying an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,913 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,453,000 after purchasing an additional 144,795 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $153.86 on Monday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

