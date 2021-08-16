Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post $34.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.08 million and the highest is $36.30 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $36.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $142.29 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.