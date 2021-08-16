Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the July 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

RNLSY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.88. 15,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,180. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

