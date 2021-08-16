Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

RNECY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

