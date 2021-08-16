Rentberry Reaches Market Capitalization of $325,607.78 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $325,607.78 and approximately $197.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00017159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00928098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00110467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047285 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

