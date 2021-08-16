Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS RTOKY traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $39.74. 15,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,409. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

