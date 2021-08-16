Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
OTCMKTS RTOKY traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $39.74. 15,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,409. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.78.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.
