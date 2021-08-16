Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRMD. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.43 on Monday. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $152.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 14.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 60,071 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,217,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.