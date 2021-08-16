Request Trading Up 276.5% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 276.5% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $262.87 million and approximately $39.19 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00063938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00937884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00110614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

