Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 16th (ECOM, EOSE, ESLOY, EXPGY, EXPO, FANUY, FCCY, FLDM, FNKO, FTCI)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, August 16th:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

