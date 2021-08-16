Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of GMAB opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 136,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 226,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 29.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.