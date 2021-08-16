Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MarketWise’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for MarketWise in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the newsletter publisher will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MarketWise’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get MarketWise alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MKTW. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $10.03 on Monday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $134,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $4,512,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $12,139,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.