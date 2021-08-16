Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

MYPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $5.00 on Monday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $13,356,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $7,420,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $831,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $505,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.