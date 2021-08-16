Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Altus Group Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Altus Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altus Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.55.

TSE:AIF opened at C$68.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.55. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$46.70 and a twelve month high of C$68.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

