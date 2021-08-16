Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Citizens Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.98. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $1.8786 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

