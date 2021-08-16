Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Geodrill Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Geodrill in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Geodrill’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

TSE GEO opened at C$2.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$104.06 million and a P/E ratio of 6.26. Geodrill has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.55.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

In other Geodrill news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,920.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

