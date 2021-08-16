Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Heat Biologics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Heat Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.41). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $6.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

