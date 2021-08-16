Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TELA Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 130.59% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TELA opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 13.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 57.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 8,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,382.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 103,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,727 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

