Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 16th (COK, DHER, DPW, DWNI, HFG, JEN, JET, MEURV, MT, ZO1)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 16th:

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €192.00 ($225.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €285.00 ($335.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €225.00 ($264.71) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.