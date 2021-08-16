Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Baidu (BIDU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $332.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $355.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $333.00 to $286.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $283.00 to $264.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $370.00 to $357.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $6.11 on Monday, hitting $146.34. The stock had a trading volume of 296,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Baidu by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,635,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Baidu by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

