Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bath & Body Works Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bath & Body Works in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $60.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works stock. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

