Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bsr Reit’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$34.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

