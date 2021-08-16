Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cardinal Health, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE:CAH opened at $51.70 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,669,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

