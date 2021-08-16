Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $5.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.91. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth $50,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 108.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 348,298 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 2,064.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 263,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

