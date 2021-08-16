Research Analysts Set Expectations for Graybug Vision, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11.

GRAY has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graybug Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of GRAY stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 107,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

