Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pan American Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 61,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 372,285 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

