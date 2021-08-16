Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 415,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,970,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,007 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,046,000 after purchasing an additional 432,498 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $31.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.