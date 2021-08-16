Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 157,297 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.73% of Resonant worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 40.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resonant alerts:

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15. Resonant Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 140.07% and a negative net margin of 961.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RESN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RESN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN).

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.