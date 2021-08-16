Restart Energy MWAT One Day Trading Volume Hits $68,479.00 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $17.73 million and $68,479.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00900737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00102447 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars.

