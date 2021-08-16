Revain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.46 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Revain coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Revain has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $4.46 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 70.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00062955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00017005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.08 or 0.00921992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00109456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Revain (REV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

