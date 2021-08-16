Reviewing Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) & REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for REGENXBIO and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 2 4 1 2.86 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus price target of $63.57, suggesting a potential upside of 100.16%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -90.05% -31.31% -19.59% Bavarian Nordic A/S -19.30% -7.33% -4.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REGENXBIO and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $154.57 million 8.74 -$111.25 million ($2.98) -10.64 Bavarian Nordic A/S $283.79 million 10.06 $42.52 million $0.26 57.35

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats REGENXBIO on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

